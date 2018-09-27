Rafale street protest reaches Mumbai

national

The morcha will start at 12:30 pm at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and will culminate at August Kranti Maidan

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam

Two days after Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan organised a massive protest against Rafale scam in his hometown Nanded, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has organised a similar agitation in Mumbai on Thursday.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha and general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the protest march demanding the immediate resignation of PM Narendra Modi and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirupam told mid-day.

The morcha will start at 12:30 pm at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and will culminate at August Kranti Maidan. After the protest, the party's delegation will meet the Governor of Maharashtra to demand the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the alleged scam. Sources said traffic on the particular stretch may get affected, but the police have made arrangements to ease the flow of vehicles. The Congress too said that it would not want to inconvenience people.

Nirupam said, "This scam is a classic case of crony capitalism. PM Modi and Sitharaman have not only engaged themselves in this scam but also have tried to cover it up by providing misleading information. This is the biggest scam of the century. PM Modi and Sitharaman have cheated the country and need to be removed from their respective posts with immediate effect."

Along with Kharge and Nirupam, MPCC chief Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra CM Prithiviraj Chavan, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, former State unit chief Manikrao Thakre and other senior party leaders will hit the streets in South-Central Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates