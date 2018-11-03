Rafinha trolled over Arab bomber costume on Halloween

football

One follower wrote: "This is not good for your Arab fans. This is racism." Another added: "Portraying Arabs as terrorists and you're OK with it? This is really in bad taste. Are you tone deaf or what? What a disappointment."

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha was trolled for wearing an Arab bomber costume on Halloween. The German club's official Twitter handle posted this picture (above) of the Brazilian, 33, holding a bomb-like package. Rafinha was bitterly trolled for the post.

The footballer later posted another picture of himself in the outfit and captioned it: "Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes. It was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someone's feeling's."

