Raftaar feels rappers getting their due in India

Raftaar feels rap music has got a whole new expression in Hindi films today

Popular for numbers like Swag Mera Desi, Toh Dishoom and Dhaakad, Raftaar says Indian rappers are finally getting the admiration they deserve in the country. He feels rap music has got a whole new expression in Hindi films today. Since the last 15 years, people have been paying attention to it, and now it has become mainstream, but Raftaar rues that it has not yet gone to that big level that rappers hold huge concerts. A matter of time, we say.

