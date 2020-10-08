Raghav Juyal: I feel sad that it didn't release in theatres as the film is made for the big screen

Actor-dancer and host Raghav Juyal who is currently seen in film Bahut Hua Sammaan playing a lead role alongside Sanjay Mishra and Abhishek Chauhan. Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, the film is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film has been receiving great responses from all-over.

On talking about getting overwhelming responses for the film, he says, "The film received a lot of positive applause from the audience. Even Ali Fazal and Varun Dhawan appreciated the film. I feel proud to be a part of it and consider it one of the best works of my career. After Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro if there's a good political satire. I've found is in this film. And the top-notch performance of all the actors has made to the success of Bahut Hua Sammaan."

Raghav feels that the film should have been released on theatre on which he shared, "I feel sad that it didn't release in theatres as the film is made for the big screen. It's retro music, background score, it's 90's feel would have created miracles and a big impact on the audience if it had launched on theatres, as they have their own feels. Watching a movie in the theatre is altogether a different feeling. If we have an opportunity in future to release it on theatres we'll definitely go for it."

He further adds, "This is very relevant to watch at today's times because it's showing a mirror to the society but in a humorous way. The film is made in a very subtle and satire conduct without preaching anything. And the humour that this film entails is the cherry on the cake."

