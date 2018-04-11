Raghu Ram and ladylove Natalie Di Luccio to tie the knot soon?

Raghu divorced actor-singer Sugandha Garg in January this year after a decade of marriage



Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio

Things are moving swiftly on the Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio front. They are truly, madly and deeply in love. The former Roadies judge and the Canadian singer are already talking about marriage. Friends have been extended save the date invites for their nuptials in December. Raghu divorced actor-singer Sugandha Garg in January this year after a decade of marriage.

Raghu Ram took to Instagram last month to announce that he and girlfriend, Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio were celebrating one year together as a couple. The actor and TV host, popular for involvement in the reality television shows MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, posted the following on the occasion, "@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you. (sic)"

His lady love Natalie Di Luccio responded with a sweet post of a picture of both of them together with the caption, "Awww! Thank you, baby! (sic)." Raghu Ram officially divorced actress Sugandha Garg in January this year. They had tied the knot in 2006 and announced their separation two years ago in 2016.

Natalie Di Luccio was previously in a 4-year relationship with actor and TV host Eijaz Khan from 2011 to 2015. She has termed him as an inspiration for her first Hindi song.

Also read: Raghu Ram celebrates one-year anniversary with girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates