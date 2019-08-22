Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman take on their detractors

web-series

The 'evil twins' Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, will be seen in a web show in which they respond to mean tweets by their detractors.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman are back. Pic/YouTube

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, also known as the 'evil twins' will soon be back with something big. This time, things have changed a little as the notorious brother-duo will be responding to mean tweets directed at them.

If you've been missing their wacky style, the wait is now over as the 'evil twins' make their comeback on Amazon Prime Video soon!

Watch the video here:

Raghu and Rajiv read out tweets to them from their fans, haters and everybody else. And seems like the duo's fans have really been missing them in action and are now looking forward to seeing them back on screen.

After Raghu shared a video on Instagram announcing the show, tons of his fans started commenting on the post. One of them wrote, "I have stopped watching roadies after Raghu left. I miss u Raghu you were the charm behind Roadies come back please", and another said, "Thank God I took an annual amazon prime subscription last month... Can't wait for your show love you both Raghu and Rajiv I grew up watching u guys... Can't wait for the second innings all the best (sic)," while yet another commented, "This was so cool. Anyways, really really looking forward to seeing the nicest and one of the most talented people come back. You guys have and will always rock...lots of love."

Raghu Ram, who's expecting his first baby with wife Natalie Di Luccio, started a web series titled A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend, which was a webcam fiction show. In 2017, he started a reality show titled Dropout Pvt Ltd, where contestants would perform tasks to form a startup after getting their business skill judged.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman also performed on the show Comedy Nights Bachao and have acted in a few films together, one of which is the 2010 Tees Maar Khan alongside Akshay Kumar.

