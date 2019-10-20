MENU

Pregnant and Rocking! Raghu Ram shares a selfie with wife Natalie Ram Di Luccio

Updated: Oct 20, 2019, 18:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Raghu Ram shares one of the coolest selfies of the year with wife Natalie Ram Di Luccio, and you cannot miss it!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Raghu Ram

Raghu Ram, the mind behind the immensely successful reality show Roadies on MTV, is all set to embrace fatherhood. His second wife, Natalie Ram Di Luccio, is expecting her first child and the couple cannot contain its excitement. Ram took to his Instagram account and shared one of the coolest selifes of the year. Take a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Pregnant and Rocking it!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Babymoon @nataliediluccio

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) onOct 19, 2019 at 1:49am PDT

Ram got married to actor Sugandha Garg in 2006 and the couple was granted a divorce on January 29, 2016, a decade after their marriage. After their divorce, he said some things never change. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins. Two years later, in 2018, he got engaged to Luccino and the ceremony took place in Toronto. He then proposed her for marriage in South Africa in November.

Raghu Ram

They then got married in December in the same year and the actor posted multiple posts to announce this great news. In case you missed them, here they are:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I do âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) onDec 14, 2018 at 11:03pm PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The Newlyweds ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #WhiteWedding #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi Pics: @picsurely

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) onDec 14, 2018 at 11:09pm PST

We are hopeful the couple is going to share more such rocking posts on their Instagram accounts and treat their fans with more such cool selfies. We wish the couple all the happiness!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

