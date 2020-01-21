Raghu Ram shares candid 'daddy life' picture with his son Rhythm clicked by ex-wife Sugandha Garg

Embracing parenthood can be the most fulfilling and the most emotionally moving moment for any couple, and that stands true for Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio. They both were in a relationship for over a year-and-a-half and tied the knot in December 2018 in Goa. A week ago, they became parents of son Rhythm.

The MTV Roadies host took to his Instagram account to share adorable pictures with his son. In the pictures, Raghu can be seen embracing his young kiddo with a bright smile on his face. He captioned the pictures as, "Presenting... The Proud Parents! #BabyRhythm #DaddyLife @nataliediluccio Pic: @isugandha. Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!".

Earlier, Natalie had welcomed her child by penning an adorable poem for her son. The beautiful picture that she had shared on her social media handle had her and Raghu Ram celebrating their son's birth.

Talking about experiencing fatherhood, Raghu Ram, in an earlier interview had said, "There are actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, childbirth, and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood. He also said how they had decorated their house to welcome their newest member of the family, "Natalie decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe."

This is Raghu Ram's second marriage with Natalie Di Luccio. This couple tied the knot in December 2018. The former Roadies' judge was earlier married to actress Sugandha Garg. After 10 years of being married, they announced the news of their separation in January 2016. Talking about Natalie Di Luccio, she was reportedly in a 4-year relationship with actor and TV host Eijaz Khan from 2011 to 2015. She has termed him as an inspiration for her first Hindi song.

