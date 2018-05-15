Raghubar Das directs officials to accelerate development schemes implementation

Stating that public participation makes development complete and realistic, Raghubar Das asked the district Deputy Commissioner to regularly monitor the schemes and complete goals within a time line, an official release said



Jharkhand Chief Minister today directed officials to accelerate execution of developmental schemes underlined for the poor within time line. Stating that public participation makes development complete and realistic, Das asked the district Deputy Commissioner to regularly monitor the schemes and complete goals within a time line, an official release said here.

He asked them to convene meeting with the people concerned under Soubhagya Yozana. Asking to get recommendation from MLAs/Ministers and if not get the recommendation themselve, the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners to take their own decision and begin work so that it was completed before the monsoon.

He asked to accelerate Prime Minister Narendra Modis priority schemes as all the schemes are for the poor. Reviewing flagship schemes and Aspirational districts at the state secretariat here, Das asked to ensure participation of the people and the representatives of the people. He was reviewing the ongoing schemes of Kolhan and Palamau divisions, the release said. Involving people would solve small problems, Das asked to take the flagship programmes to the villages through a month-long campaign in the state.

Even after so many years of Independence electricity is not in every household, Das said, adding under the Soubhagya Yozana every BPL household has to be given electricity free of cost. He asked to complete the work in mission mode.

He asked to step up Pradhan Mantri Awas yozana. The CM instructed to give mason training to the villagers. Necessary equipment related to construction of houses should be stored before the monsoon, he said.

Stating that eight districts have been declared open defecation free and by October 2 the goal of making the whole state ODF should be achieved, the Chief Minister said.

