Ragini Khanna joins Entertainment Ki Raat

Actresses Ragini Khanna and Saumya Tandon will be part of the second season of the show Entertainment Ki Raat



Ragini Khanna

Ragini Khanna and Saumya Tandon will join comedians Balraj, Mubeen Saudagar and child artiste Divyansh on the show's second season which is titled "Entertainment Ki Raat@9". It promises to have more laughter, tons of drama, gossip and tete-a-tetes with celebrity guests.

"I loved watching the 'Entertainment Ki Raat' team in the first season and can't wait to be a part of the second edition. We have already started shooting for the show and unlike new teams, we seem to have found the perfect sync with each other in terms of our comic timing and punches," Ragini said in a statement.

"All of us have developed an excellent rapport with each other which is sure to translate on screen as well," she added. Saumya will be returning as a host of a show after a few years. "I have been busy with my daily sitcom 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain'. After hosting shows like 'Dance India Dance', 'Comedy Circus' and 'Zor Ka Jhatka', 'Entertainment Ki Raat@9' will be the perfect choice to start again," she said.

"This show has a beautiful blend of hosting, interviewing and fun banters. This is a new format and I am looking forward to adding my style to it. I personally like the comedy space and these shows bring a smile to the otherwise stressful lives of viewers."

"Though I am not a stand-up comedian, I am spontaneous and hope to evolve and explore more on this show. My look will be a lot more glamorous than before but I will keep it classy and elegant, which is what my style is all about," she added.

"Entertainment Ki Raat@9" is slated to launch on Colors channel soon.

