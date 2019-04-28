Ragini MMS Returns actress Karishma Sharma roped in for the web series Fixer

television

Karishma Sharma

After Ragini MMS Returns and Hum - I'm Because Of Us, Karishma Sharma has bagged another web series, Fixer. Shabir Ahluwalia is her co-actor. The show is set in Mumbai's dark underbelly and Karishma is "yearning to perform."

Though she began with television (Pavitra Rishta and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya), she moved to Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Hotel Milan (2018), but gained popularity after taking the digital route.

Talking about Fixer, Karishma said, "Initially, I wasn't sure about doing the show. But after reading the script and understanding my character, I was excited to be on board. My character is a small-town girl who goes to Mumbai to be an actress."

"I am once again happy to work with ALTBalaji. It's like a home production to me, as my last few web series have been with them," she continued.

Fixer is a story that focuses on the life of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai's movie mafia and industrialists, and soon becomes a fixer.

