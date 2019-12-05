MENU
'Ragini MMS Returns' actress Sneha Namanandi to feature in song 'Jogi'

Published: Dec 05, 2019, 17:23 IST | IANS |

Sneha Namanandi, who is known for her role in "Ragini MMS Returns", will be seen in the video of a new song "Jogi".

Sung by Abhinav Shekhar, the track is produced by Sanjay Kukreja under his label BLive Music.

Talking about the track, Sneha said: "It is a thrilling experience to dive into something so amazing yet satisfying. ‘Jogi' is very close to my heart and it could not have been any grander. Abhinav Shekhar and all the makers have put their heart and soul into the making of the music video."

The song's video was shot in Bangkok.

