Ragpicker killed in Hyderabad after bag explodes

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A ragpicker was killed in Hyderabad after a bag which he tried to ope exploded on a street. The man was identified as Ali(35) and sustained critical injuries in the blast which occurred in Rajendranagar. He succumbed to injuries at the government-run Osmania Hospital. The explosion took place on a footpath under PVNR Expressway and it triggered panic. The police cordoned off the area.

Police Commission of Cyberabad V C Sajjanar visited the blast scene. He told reporters that it was suspected to be a chemical explosion. "We are probing it from all angles. We are trying to find out details like where the man found the bag," he said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has collected samples from the scene of the explosion for analysis. Officials of anti-terror unit Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations also visited the area. Dog squads and bomb squads were also rushed to the scene. A police officer said that they were scanning the footage from CCTV's in the area to find where the ragpicker found the bag.

(with inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies