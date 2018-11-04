Rahane, the 'lucky' Mumbaikar

cricket

Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai is known as the city of dreams and India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane feels lucky that he is a local lad. Yesterday, Rahane posted this picture shot in a balcony on Instagram and wrote: "This city never ceases to amaze me. So many people come here to make a name for themselves. I'm lucky to belong here. #SundayVibes."

