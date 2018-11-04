Rahane, the 'lucky' Mumbaikar

Nov 04, 2018, 22:19 IST | A Correspondent

Yesterday, Rahane posted this picture shot in a balcony on Instagram and wrote: "This city never ceases to amaze me. So many people come here to make a name for themselves. I'm lucky to belong here. #SundayVibes."

Rahane, the 'lucky' Mumbaikar
Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai is known as the city of dreams and India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane feels lucky that he is a local lad. Yesterday, Rahane posted this picture shot in a balcony on Instagram and wrote: "This city never ceases to amaze me. So many people come here to make a name for themselves. I'm lucky to belong here. #SundayVibes."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

ajinkya rahanecricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

T10 Cricket League Season 2 is back with a bang!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK