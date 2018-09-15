Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to once again collaborate with Neetu Chandra

music

Neetu Chandra, who is in the US for the past several months pursuing her Hollywood aspirations, caught up with the musician in Los Angeles

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Neetu Chandra

Actress Neetu Chandra featured in Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video, Banjarey, which released last year. Adding to it, there's talk now that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan might collaborate with the actor again. Neetu, who is in the US for the past several months pursuing her Hollywood aspirations, caught up with the musician in Los Angeles. He even dedicated a Urdu couplet to her during his concert.

The actress, who has been a part of a lot of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, is trying her luck in Hollywood.

Neetu Chandra was shooting for a music video Main Tumhari, which has Anupama Raag as composer and Rekha Bhardwaj as a singer. Though the actress has wrapped her shoot, she is extending her stay in the US. Apparently, Neetu has decided to explore some acting opportunities, and as it might take some time for things to fall in place, she is also looking for a pad in LA. Things are yet to be finalised, but she's trying her best to switch the path and look out for better opportunities in the foreign land.

Neetu Chandra made her debut in the digital space with The Playboy Mr Sawhney, a short film starring Jackie Shroff. The Playboy Mr Sawhney was directed by Tariq Siddiqui, and Neetu essayed the role of a firebrand writer named Maya.

