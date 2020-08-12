Rahat Indori (1950-2020): His was always the finale act

Shankar Mahadevan takes us by surprise when he points out that his Mission Kashmir track, Dhuan dhuan did not acquire the kind of attention over time, that the film's other songs, Rind posh maal and Bumbro, did. The soulful offering with lyrics that aptly summarised the crux of the film on terrorism in the valley, was applauded by music aficionados at the time of its release. Penned by the late Rahat Indori, who passed away yesterday following two heart attack while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the song, says Mahadevan beautifully summarised how the "boundaries drawn [between countries], are politically inspired."



Shankar Mahadevan

With a 50-year career in poetry, the Urdu scholar of great repute, was one of the biggest mushaira (poetry symposiums) stars in the country and one who fearlessly called a spade a spade. Among the poet's most powerful lines are: Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein; Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai. The lines were used during the anti-CAA protests recently.



Udit Narayan

Apart from Mission Kashmir, he worked on films including Kareeb, Ishq, Begum Jaan and Ghatak, with Anu Malik. Mahadevan remembers him as a master poet. "He was capable of playing with words. When he would perform live, it was amazing. Hearing him speak was like hearing someone sing. His was always the finale act, and even youngsters from Lucknow and Jaipur would wait for him. He could create that connection. I was amazed by his voice modulation. He would pause between lines, suddenly, and unexpectedly. It was fascinating."



Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu, who rendered Indori-penned Chori chori jab nazren mili (Kareeb), and Neend churayi mere (Ishq), says, "His verses had a certain depth. His passing is a big loss for our industry". Udit Narayan, who rendered his words in Ishq, says he could pen Bollywood songs with as much deft as he did ghazals. "He always smiled, and was composed."

Rahat Indori's popular lines

*Zubaan toh khol, nazar toh mila, jawaab toh de. Main kitni baar lutaa hun, mujhe hisaab toh de

*Log har mod pe ruk ruk ke sambhalte kyun hai, itna dar lagta hai, toh ghar se nikalte kyun hai

*Shaakhon se toot jaye, woh pattey nahi hai hum, aandhi se koi keh de, ki aukaat mein rahe

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news