Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat's dad gave her Sachin Tendulkar's example in tennis elbow recovery

other-sports

The injury setback cost her four years of her shooting career, but her father Jeevan was confident his daughter would make a comeback

Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat's father Jeevan

Rahi Sarnobat, who became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, after a nerve-wracking 25m air pistol finals, has had a troublesome past few years. In 2013, Sarnobat suffered a serious tennis elbow after her gold medal-winning feat in the World Cup at South Korea that year. The setback cost her four years of her shooting career, but her father Jeevan was confident his daughter would make a comeback.

"I was confident that her preparations and sincere efforts would pay off. I was sure Rahi would win a gold medal at this Asian Games. Now, I expect her to earn an Olympic quota from the next World Championships that will be held in Korea. I personally thank Olympic Gold Quest for providing Rahi the best physios, doctors, who helped her to overcome the injury and perform better," Senior Sarnobat told mid-day form Kolhapur yesterday.

Recalling Rahi's past four years, Jeevan added: "The last four years were frustrating for her. She was in good form, but her tennis elbow troubled her. She used to get disappointed as she was unable to participate in competitions. I used to always keep her spirits high and tell her that she should not give up. "On occasions, I used to give her the example of how India star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used to overcome such type of injuries during his career."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates