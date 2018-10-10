Rahil Azam opts out of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2

television

Actor Rahil Azam drops out of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 due to busy schedule

Rahil Azam

Rahil Azam was roped in for a role in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2. However, the actor's busy schedule compelled him to opt out. "I was looking forward to being part of the show, but the dates didn't work out," Azam said.

Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 is born out of a clash between myth and mystery propagated by tradition and the equally strong desire to seek the truth behind such beliefs.

While Rahil opted out, actress Vineeta Malik entered the show to play Rajmata. "I am excited to play the role of Rajmata in the show. She is the head of the family who makes all the efforts to keep them safe and protected. My character has been beautifully written and defined," Vineeta said in a statement.

"I haven't started shooting yet, but will start soon. I am all set and look forward to receiving the love from my fans," she added.

Also, actor Gautam Rode is returning to the small screen after taking a break for two years with the show. He says the second season of the show "Kaal Bhairav Rahasya" sounded even more exciting than its first season.

"There are some projects which you just can't say no to, and 'Kaal Bhairav...' is one such show. The first season of the show had done well, but for me, the second season sounded even more exciting," Gautam said in a statement.

"The characterisation and the genre are somewhat different from what I have done earlier and the content is very different from what is already running on television," he added.

