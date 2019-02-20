Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi attend prayer meeting of slain CRPF jawan in Uttar Pradesh

national

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were seen consoling the members of the bereaved family. Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana also attended the prayer meeting.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Jharkhand Congress

Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attended a prayer meeting of CRPF jawan Amit Kumar Kori, who was killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack, and paid tributes to the slain soldier.

Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the prayer meeting held in Shamli district. "Congress President @RahulGandhi and General Secretary In charge UP East Smt. @priyankagandhi attend the prayer meeting of martyr Amit Kumar Kori and share their grief with the family," the party said in a tweet.

Shamli: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, & General Secretary for UP West Jyotiraditya Sindia meet family of deceased CRPF jawans Amit Kori & Pradeep Kumar who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/S1Eng2qXcF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2019

Rahul and Priyanka were seen consoling the members of the bereaved family. Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana also attended the prayer meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Rahul said, "In these moments of grief, we are with you. His (Kori's) father told us that he is sad, but at the same time proud (of his son). And I want to say that we are sad, but at the same time we are proud that a family of this country gave love to its son and educated him. The son gave his love, body and heart to the country. We can never forget this thing."

"My sister said that in a way our father (former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi) had also met the same fate. We understand your pain and agony. We are here to sit only for five minutes with you and to tell all of you that we want to share your grief," he added. The Congress president said India is a country of brave hearts and no power in the world can push it backward. "From the bottom of our heart and on behalf of the country, I thank you, your son and the entire family," Rahul said.

Congress President, Shri Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary of U.P.(E) Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attend the prayer meet of martyr Amit Kumar Kori in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ktUSvDPy1c — Jharkhand Congress (@INCJharkhand) February 20, 2019

"This is one country. This is a country for everyone (of us) and this is a country of love and brotherhood. This is the message of India," he added. Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. Among the CRPF personnel killed in the attack, 12 hailed from Uttar Pradesh, including two from Shamli.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever