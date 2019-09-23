Rahul Aware's father: Hot-headed nature helped Rahul become a good wrestler
The grappler Rahul Aware outclassed Tyler Lee Graff, the 2017 Pan-America champion, 11-4 in the 61-kg bronze play-off.
Aurangabad: Balasaheb Aware recalls the day he identified a wrestler in his "hot-headed" son and decided to channelise that raw aggression into the sport. He never regretted his decision. Yesterday, that "fighter-cock" boy from a nondescript village in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, who has grown into a brawny Rahul Aware, did his country proud by clinching a bronze at the World Wrestling Championships. The grappler outclassed Tyler Lee Graff, the 2017 Pan-America champion, 11-4 in the 61-kg bronze play-off.
"Rahul used to quarrel a lot when he was in school. He was a short-tempered kid. Every day, someone in the village would come to me with his complaints. It was then that I recognised the wrestler in him. His hot-headed nature helped him become a good wrestler. His journey in wrestling began with his hot-headed nature," said Balasaheb, also a former wrestler, from Beed district. Balasaheb, who runs a free training centre for budding wrestlers in the village, said Rahul deserved a gold medal. "But for that he needs to work harder," he said.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta