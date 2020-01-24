Rahul Bhatt birthday: Pooja Bhatt wishes brother in a very special way

Pooja Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt turned a year older on Friday, January 24. To make his day special, Pooja dipped into her family album and took out some priceless throwback memories featuring younger versions of herself and Rahul Bhatt which she shared on her Instagram handle.

In the first picture, the Zakhm actress dressed in a white rainbow print top can be seen playing with her little brother. In the next one, Pooja can be seen smiling with her brother playing on her head, while in the third one, the two siblings, are posing for a perfect picture. Sharing a piece from her memory on social media, Pooja wrote, "On my brother's birthday I dug out the family album and look what I found #familyarchives #memorybank #siblings #love #rahulbhatt #birthdayboy. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) onJan 23, 2020 at 11:21pm PST

Next, she shared a perfect family picture that includes her father Mahesh Bhatt. She captioned the picture, "Transparencies from transparent times.. #onefromthearchives #familyalbum #rahulbhatt #birthdayboy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) onJan 23, 2020 at 11:26pm PST

Pooja rose to fame in the nineties with her roles in movies like Daddy, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak and Zakhm. As a director, she has helmed Paap, Kajraare and Jism 2 among other projects. Pooja is all set to make a comeback as an actress in the upcoming Sadak 2, which stars her sister Alia Bhatt and the film has Mahesh Bhatt returning to direction after two decades.

The film is a follow-up of the 1991 superhit Sadak, and it reunites Pooja with Sanjay Dutt, her co-star of the first film. Alia co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak, a romantic thriller, revolved around a cabbie who falls in love with a sex worker. The film was loosely based on Martin Scorsese's 1976 neo-noir drama, Taxi Driver.

