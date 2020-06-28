Rahul Bose: Anvita Dutt has a fresh voice

Following his performance in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Vishwaroopam II (2018), and a directorial stint with Poorna (2017), Rahul Bose is back with the Netflix film, Bulbbul. The period horror also marks his digital debut. "I am also in the middle of two web series, but at this juncture, I can't talk about them. So, that makes Bulbbul my first web outing," says Bose.

He admits that the web platform is the go-to medium in the current scenario, but doesn't find a compulsive need to compare it with a theatrical screening. He is optimistic that post the pandemic, "movies, theatre, and television will flourish again."

In his three-decade long career, Bose has worked with a dozen debutante directors, making Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt yet another addition to that list. "What I look for in a director is vision and passion; there has to be a real need to tell the story. Anvita is a new voice. That's unusual because most directors find their calling several years into their profession. No one can guess that Bulbbul is a debutant's work." And while this is their first collaboration as director-actor, Bose had previously associated with Anvita on Poorna. "She had written a song for the film, but we did not use it."

When his film commitments don't occupy his attention, he keeps himself busy by managing the two NGOs that he has been running for 15 years—one for children's education and the other for child sexual abuse survivors. "It's a part of my life, I don't like to talk much about it. It's between me and the kids," says Bose who is also penning his next directorial venture, which may roll next year.

