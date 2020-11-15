Rahul Bose, Swastika Mukherjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay mourn Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's demise

Legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee, known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray, passed away in Kolkata today, at the age of 85, on November 15. Taking to their social media accounts, actors and filmmakers mourned his tragic and unfortunate demise. Rahul Bose, Swastika Mukherjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and a lot of other celebrities penned heartfelt notes.

Sharing a throback picture of the legendary actor, Bose had this to write and express his thoughts- "I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace." [SIC]

Abir Chatterjee also had his thoughts to express on the unfortunate news, have a look right here:

Parambrata Chattopadhyay wrote a long note on his Instagram account, again, by sharing a picture of the actor. This is what he had to say- "Some considered him a teacher, some a guru, and so did I... he was my own, very own “Udayan Master”... but beyond it all, he was a dear dear friend! Last one and half years had us grow fond of each other, not as if there weren’t minor disagreements now and then, like the way it happens between friends." [SIC] Have a look right here:

Noted actor Swastika Mukherjee tweeted- "This year will take it all. Parents, legends, childhood, nostalgia. All of it. Merciless year." [SIC]

National-award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture with the veteran actor when he met him during the 54th National Award Film function and this is what he had to share, have a look at his tweet right here:

Sad to hear demise of Padma Bhushan awardee #SoumitraChatterjee,Will always remember my interaction with Soft spoken actor during 54th National Award function for film #TrafficSignal, which was very encouraging & inspiring. My Condolences to his family & admirers.ðÂÂÂ #OmShanti ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Jfwy227KRI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 15, 2020

Another actor, Payal Ghosh, wrote- "End of an iconic era .Bengali film industry lost one of its greatest living legend today.May his soul rest in peace. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee." [SIC]

Filmmaker Onir shared a collage of the actor's pictures and shared an emotional note, have a look right here:

End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/SE2Z506k6i — à¦Â à¦¨à¦¿à¦° Onir Ø§ÙÂÙÂÛÂØ± à¤Âà¤¨à¤¿à¤° (@IamOnir) November 15, 2020

Lyricist Varun Grover also paid homage to his legacy and this is what he shared on Twitter- "Science can explain how we evolved from just another hunter-gatherer species to creators of abstract art in a span of ~50k years and still, nothing can explain the sublime magic some artists manage to ignite in just ~50 years." [SIC]

Chatterjee debuted in the film world with Ray's Apur Sansar (The World of Apu) in 1959. This was the third part of Ray's famous Apu trilogy. He played the lead role of 'Apu' opposite veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

Later he acted in 14 Ray movies including Charulata, Abhijan, Aranyer Din Ratri, Ashani Sanket, Sonar Kella, Jai Baba Felunath, Ghare Baire and Ganashatru.

Chatterjee had also worked closely with another famous Bengali director Mrinal Sen in his movie Akash Kusum.

His stellar performance with Tanuja in the movie Teen Bhubaner Parey and the rocking song "Jiboney ki pabone" where he was seen performing twist dance steps is still considered one of the best performances by him.

He was very often compared with Bengali megastar Uttam Kumar. Both the actors, known for their individual distinct acting abilities, acted together in Tapan Sinha's Jhinder Bandi and the rest is history.

