Rahul Bose: Will start shooting for Baahubali prequel in December

Rahul Bose at the event in Mumbai. Picture/Yogen Shah

Rahul Bose, who was last seen in Vishwaroopam II, has said that he will start shooting for Baahubali: Before the Beginning in December. He was interacting with media at the inauguration of an art show called 'Breaking Barriers' on Tuesday.

Sporting a bearded look when Rahul was proded about it, he said: "I am doing a prequel to Baahubali for Netflix. It is called as Baahubali: Before the Beginning. I have a big role in it. We will start shooting December beginning. My character has a bearded look, and I don't want to sport a fake beard for the next six months. I will have the same look."

Baahubali: Before the Beginning is a web series based on Anand Neelakantan's 2017 novel The Rise of Sivagami, and is a Netflix Original from India. A part of the Baahubali franchise, the series is directed by Deva Katta and co-directed by Praveen Sataru. It is produced jointly by S.S. Rajamouli and Arka Media Works.

It stars Rahul Bose, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Saran and Atul Kulkarni in key roles. Baahubali: Before the Beginning is the third Netflix Original produced in India after the crime thriller Sacred Games and horror mini-series Ghoul.

The first season consists of nine episodes and acts as a prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, following the journey of Sivagami's rise to power in the fictional Mahishmati kingdom.

