Rahul Gandhi calls notebandi a 'scam', Jaitley says 'little knowledge dangerous'

national

Soon after Gandhi addressed a press conference, other BJP leaders also accused the Congress president of being a "non-serious political player"

Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Rahul Gandhi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were locked on Friday in a verbal duel over the demonetisation issue with the Opposition leader alleging it was a "huge scam" to help PM Narendra Modi's "crony capitalist friends" and the senior BJP leader hitting back saying his "little knowledge is dangerous".

Soon after Gandhi addressed a press conference, other BJP leaders also accused the Congress president of being a "non-serious political player". Hitting back at Gandhi, Jaitley said, "Little knowledge is dangerous. Rahul Gandhi's fiction on 'demonetisation helping NPA holders', forgets that the Modi government legislated and enforced the IBC where the NPA defaulters lost their companies."

Minister Naqvi hits out at Rahul

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against the government, saying those with a "legacy of scams" see scams everywhere, not development.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever