Rahul da Cunha: Foodie for thought

So I've always been amused by the term 'foodie'.

Like it oscillates between someone who pigs out and someone who treats food like an 'art form'. Many foodies have their cuisine version of Minimalism, it's called 'Fine Dining' — meaning the portions are so 'fine' you can't see the food.

And so it was with Anthony Bourdain that I felt here was a different type of 'foodie' — bad**s, bindaas, and up for anything… any man who ate bull's testicles, seal's eyes and swallowed a beating cobra heart had to be fanatical about food. And a totally fun guy.

My ears pricked up when he said somewhere quite famously, he had no time for vegetarians.

You felt he was the kind of person, who, if he asked you what your ultimate comfort food was, and you said, 'a wada pao from the Tejpal auditorium canteen' or 'a mutton biryani from the heart of Nagpada' or just 'a melted cheese omelette', he wouldn't bark, "Uhm I didn't ask you about 'junk food, tell me about real food."

Such a typhoon of a man killed himself last week. Someone who was exactly where he wanted to be, had everything he needed, decided the end had come. At 61.

And then you think of suicide — and why this man at the top of his game, decided to hang himself.

I've been thinking about suicide. And if you put aside the cliches... about it being 'a waste of a life', 'a selfish act'. There's no denying that ending one's life seems kind of definitive… meaning you've been brought into this life to live and it isn't in the order of things to interrupt or end that process.

But I have a theory, and it has nothing to do with being an LSD addict or looking hopelessly for love or loneliness or leukaemia or feeing let down by a girlfriend half your age or taking leave of one's senses. I mean, ending one's life could be because of these reasons — but what if 'sooside', as Dharmendra called it in 'Sholay' is not temporary insanity. But the sane realisation that you feel you're done — with your dreams, your disappointments; your destination has been reached.

Not that life is done, but it's downhill from here, from a position where you've been at your best. Why settle for the mediocre?

What if Shri Bourdain felt he had been there, done that — felt that his time was over, achieved all that he needed to — or just didn't want to head into that terrible phase of life, titled 'old age'.

Go out with a blaze of glory… bypass the bedpans and the high blood pressure and the pressure on blood relatives. Call it early, your powers are waning… you're a high achiever and ordinariness is setting in… a true connoisseur living in a commercial world…

Maybe Bourdain was just bored. Can suicide not be something earth-shattering, just a down-to-earth sensible decision?

Just asking.

Rahul da Cunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer, and traveller.

