Rahul Dev's father, Hari Dev, passes away at 91

Updated: Apr 22, 2019, 11:51 IST | mid-day online desk

Rahul Dev, who is the brother of actor Mukul Dev, took to Twitter to announce that their father passed away last week

Actor Rahul Dev's father has passed away. He was 91. Rahul, who is the brother of actor Mukul Dev, took to Twitter to announce that their father passed away last week. He also shared a photograph of himself sitting beside his father.

"Will miss you Papa. He left us five days ago, a brilliant innings of 91. Most cherished moment with him at a robust ninety," Rahul tweeted.

He also shared that his father was a decorated police officer and the recipient of the coveted Gallantry Award. "A simple, kind and free-spirited soul. Blessed to be his son," he added.

Rahul is known for his works in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu films. He made his debut in the 2000 film Champion. He was later seen in films like Asoka, Omkara, Dishoom and Mubarakan.

Rahul's brother Mukul Dev also shared a post on Twitter to share the news of their father's demise:

