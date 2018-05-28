Rahul Dholakia: Television can help promote regional cinema

Speaking as part of an AXN series of films based on real-life stories, Rahul Dholakia urged for support for regional cinema



Rahul Dholakia

Backing the importance of television in the promotion of regional cinema, Rahul Dholakia said channels must be devoted in showcasing films from smaller industries, like America's Sundance TV does. "One of the primary benefits of the National Awards was that the winning films would air on Doordarshan, so people would learn of them. I think, more Indian channels should be encouraged to specifically screen regional films. Also, since the government has a designated budget for the arts and cinema, places, like the Nehru theatre, should screen regional films too."

Speaking as part of an AXN series of films based on real-life stories, the director urged for support for regional cinema. "Regional cinema needs help from our country. Only then can we tell stories rooted in the heart of India."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever