Rahul doesn't know about NCC, and this happens

Who knew a simple interactive session would lead to a severe trolling session on Twitter!

Such was a case for Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, during a session with the students of Maharani's Arts College for Women in Karnataka's Mysuru, where he said, he does not know much about the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Trollers swung into action after Gandhi said, ''I don't know the details of NCC training and that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question."

His response came after one of the students questioned, "What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?"

One of the trollers said, 'There is no ncc in Italy.' '"that type of stuffs"?? how ignorant are you! You talk about army, defence, etc. when u go to colleges, meet students, such questions are obvious. Not prepared?' said another.

While few came out in support of the Gandhi scion, as one said, 'He's honest so I don't think he's bad there are several leaders who noe nothing and still talk'

'update : more than 99% of politicians/civilians are not well aware about the NCC. rahul was at least, honest enough to accept it, least he too have uttered pure fakery like the emporer of bhakts,' said another user.

Ahead of the election in the 224-member assembly in Karnataka, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to seize the southern state from it.

