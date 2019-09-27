Rahul Dravid conflict case awaits verdict

The BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer Justice DK Jain has reserved his order in Rahul Dravid's alleged conflict of interest case yesterday.

A Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member, Sanjeev Gupta filed the complaint against the former India skipper after he was appointed as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

It is alleged that Dravid is conflicted because he has taken 'leave of absence' from his employers, India Cements instead of resigning before taking up the BCCI role.

After providing written submissions to Justice Jain, yesterday, Dravid along with his lawyer Nandan Kamath deposed before the ethics officer. The complainant, BCCI counsels and CEO Rahul Johri were present.

"I have heard all parties and have reserved my order. The verdict will be pronounced shortly. No parties have to file anything else. I have heard their arguments," Justice Jain told mid-day.

The hearing started at 11am and was wrapped up in a couple of hours. Dravid did not wish to comment on the proceedings. "I have deposed before the ethics officer. I am not going to say anything else," Dravid told reporters.

It is understood that the BCCI tried hard to convince Justice Jain that the former India captain is no way conflicted in his current role. However, the hearing centered around the link between Chennai Super Kings, India Cements and Dravid's role with the NCA and grooming cricketers in India.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) are of the view that Dravid is not conflicted as he is not getting any remuneration from his employers India Cements till the time he is with the NCA. They were satisfied with Dravid producing a No Objection Certificate from his employers in that regard. If Dravid is found conflicted then he would have to resign from India Cements to be able to continue his NCA job.

Meanwhile, in the conflict of interest hearing of BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, Justice Jain has given the BCCI three weeks to file their reply. Another hearing is likely to take place in this case.

