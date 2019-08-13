Rahul Dravid files reply in conflict of interest issue

cricket

mid-day has learnt that Dravid has already replied to the conflict of interest notice issued to him, giving clear explanation about his role with India Cements.

Rahul Dravid smiling at an event

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has replied to the notice issued by the BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain in the conflict of interest allegation.

Dravid had time till August 16 to reply to the ethics officer's notice.

Dravid also met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) today, but it was primarily related to his NCA plans.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta has filed a complaint against Dravid over conflict of interest.

Gupta has alleged Dravid is conflicted as he is also employed with India Cements. According to the BCCI, Dravid, who was recently hired by the BCCI as Head of Cricket for the National Cricket Academy, has taken 'leave without pay' till the time he is associated with the NCA.

The BCCI has given their full backing for Dravid in conflict of interest issue.

