Rahul Dravid, Mayank Parikh conflict hearing on September 26

cricket

Rahul Dravid and Mayank Parikh were issued notices by the ethics officer after a conflict of interest complaint was filed.

Rahul Dravid

The BCCI's ethics officer Justice DK Jain has set September 26 to hear the conflict of interest allegations against National Cricket Academy's head of cricket Rahul Dravid and BCCI employee Mayank Parikh. Both hearings will take place in Mumbai.

Dravid and Parikh were issued notices by the ethics officer after a conflict of interest complaint was filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Dravid is facing a conflict allegation after it was established that the former India skipper is an employee of India Cements and has taken leave without pay from his employers till the time he is associated with the NCA.

Parikh faces conflict allegations for owning several cricket clubs of the Mumbai Cricket Association that have voting rights.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates