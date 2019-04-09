Rahul Dravid: Lionel Messi is a genius

cricket

Rahul Dravid found the atmosphere at Camp Nou similar to IPL

India cricket great Rahul Dravid with his personalised jersey

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid hailed Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi as a genius. Dravid was at Camp Nou to watch the Catalan giants play against Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash on Sunday. Messi and Luis Suarez were on target as Barcelona won 2-0.

"I think he [Messi] is an absolute genius, it's incredible what he does and to watch him live. One thing with Messi is he's fantastic with the ball, but it's incredible to see how good he's without the ball - how he's able to find spaces. I don't think there's a better player than him ever," Dravid was quoted as saying by fcbarcelona.com.

Dravid found the atmosphere at Camp Nou similar to IPL. "We have great crowds and great atmosphere at the IPL and a lot of our Test matches as well. Cricket is the No.1 sport in India but football is catching up very quickly," he added.

