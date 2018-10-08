Rahul Gandhi a 'true democrat', Narendra Modi an 'authoritarian', says Sanjay Jha

national

Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi are contrasting leaders; one is a true democrat, the other is authoritarian,' Jha, who is also the president of AIPC, Maharashtra said here

The Congress on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an "authoritarian" while Rahul Gandhi was a "true democrat". Addressing the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Lucknow chapter on the theme 'The Myth of Strong Leaders: Why India Needs A Change', Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said both were 'contrasting leaders'. 'Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi are contrasting leaders; one is a true democrat, the other is authoritarian,' Jha, who is also the president of AIPC, Maharashtra said here.

He claimed that the handling of Jammu and Kashmir by the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (PDP-BJP) alliance government along with the Centre showed that Modi's muscular policy was a total failure and resulted in widespread alienation in the valley. 'Mr Modi believes we live in an economy, not in a society. Mr (Rahul) Gandhi believes we live in a society before we live in an economy," Jha said.

"Thus, Mr Modi talks mostly of GDP, GST, demonetisation, Digital India etc. All these are important, but Mr Gandhi stresses on education, health, poverty and inequality, communal peace, security of women," he added. "Mr Modi generates heat, Mr Gandhi spreads light,' Jha said further.

