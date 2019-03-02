Rahul Gandhi: Abhinandan's dignity, poise and bravery have made all in India proud

national

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi welcomed IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan, who returned to the country after almost three days of captivity in Pakistan, and said his dignity, poise and bravery have made all in India proud.

"Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, your dignity, poise and bravery made us all proud. Welcome back and much love," he said on Twitter. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "Great to have you back Abhinandan." He earlier said, "Welcome home Wing Commander Abhinandan. Your resilience and bravery is what makes India a great nation."

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home from Pakistan on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down. Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

