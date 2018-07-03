Search

Rahul Gandhi accuses Maharashtra government for footover bridge collapse in Andheri

Jul 03, 2018, 20:07 IST | PTI

"The streets are flooded, citizens stranded, bridges collapsing. Civic governance has collapsed. My thoughts are with the citizens of Mumbai. Stay safe!" Gandhi said in a tweet

Rahul Gandhi accuses Maharashtra government for footover bridge collapse in Andheri
Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at the Maharashtra government after a portion of a railway footover bridge collapsed in Mumbai, saying civic governance had collapsed in the city.

"The streets are flooded, citizens stranded, bridges collapsing. Civic governance has collapsed. My thoughts are with the citizens of Mumbai. Stay safe!" Gandhi said in a tweet.

A section of Gokhale Bridge on SV Road, which connects East and West Andheri stations, suddenly caved in trapping at least five persons and paralysing the suburban and long-distance train services on Western Railway.

Heavy rains have left many areas flooded, playing havoc with road and rail traffic.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Rahul Gandhi slams Mamata over flyover collapse

Tags

rahul gandhicongressnational news