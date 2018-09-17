Rahul Gandhi accuses senior CBI officer for helping Vijay Mallya escape

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has alleged that joint director AK Sharma is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blue-eyed-boy" in the CBI

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has accused former CBI joint director AK Sharma of helping fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to escape from the country. He said Sharma, who was in the CBI in 2015, was also "in charge of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's escape plans".

The Congress President has alleged that Sharma is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blue-eyed-boy" in the CBI. However, the CBI said its officers had no hand in the escape of diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the over Rs 12,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Sena slams Cong

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Saturday hit out at the Congress saying its allegations against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's claims on meeting him were "ridiculous". The party asked why, if the Congress knew about their meeting, did it remain silent all these years.

