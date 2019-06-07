Rahul Gandhi, Anupam Kher condemn toddler's rape and murder, demand justice

Published: Jun 07, 2019, 13:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As two of the accused have been arrested, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other prominent personalities took to social media to condemn the rape and demand justice

A two-year-old girl from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was strangled to death and her eyes were gouged out after her parents failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.

As two of the accused have been arrested, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other prominent personalities took to social media to condemn the rape and demand justice.

The Congress President tweeted saying, "The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice," while Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet: "The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us?"

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was also sad with the news. 

The remarks came days after the toddler was badly mutilated body was found in a dumping ground near her house in Tappal town on June 2, three days after she went missing.

