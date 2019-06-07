Rahul Gandhi, Anupam Kher condemn toddler's rape and murder, demand justice

national

As two of the accused have been arrested, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other prominent personalities took to social media to condemn the rape and demand justice

A two-year-old girl from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was strangled to death and her eyes were gouged out after her parents failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.

The Congress President tweeted saying, "The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice," while Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet: "The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us?"

The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 7, 2019

The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019

Others also showed their disappointment and demanded justice Extremely disturbed and heatbroken to know about Twinkle, a 2 and a half year old who was raped and killed in the most horrific way in Tappal near Aligarh. She deserves justice ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2019

It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half year old little girl In Aligarh. I would request @smritiirani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 6, 2019

Just can’t get over the 3 year old’s murder in Aligarh. How despicable a human the accused must be to have done something as heinous to her.

As a society we continue to fail our children-their safety should be our priority, change of mindset towards our girls a necessity. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 6, 2019

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was also sad with the news.

Angry, horrified, ashamed and deeply saddened beyond words at the barbaric rape of the three year old #TwinkleSharma. The rapist should be hanged in public. No other punishment is enough for this heinous crime. I demand #JusticeForTwinkleSharma . pic.twitter.com/7EwCTQxsUh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 6, 2019

A 2-year old strangled to death, her eyes gouged out & parts of her mutilated body discovered in the jaws of stray dogs.



This is beyond evil.



India hangs her head in shame & urges @myogiadityanath to ensure #JusticeForTwinkleSharma#TwinkleSharmahttps://t.co/FS66pDv1vP — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) June 6, 2019

#TwinkleSharma was a 3 year old baby. 3 year old! Why is it that keepers of ‘Idea of India’ are not ashamed today and why is it that many are taking refuge in ‘not raped but only brutally killed’. Is murder of a 3 year old acceptable? — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) June 6, 2019

The remarks came days after the toddler was badly mutilated body was found in a dumping ground near her house in Tappal town on June 2, three days after she went missing.

