Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi on two-day visit

Rahul Gandhi/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in his parliamentary constituency of Amethi on a two-day visit. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport here. Rahul Gandhi has been a member of parliament of Amethi constituency since 2004. The Congress leader has been very busy since he became the part president and is busy with touring various states.

The Congress President then drove straight to Amethi where he is slated to participate in a series of programmes including laying the foundation stones of development projects that would be implemented using his MPLAD funds. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to attend a meeting with district officials and discuss the progress of other works undertaken in the constituency. He will also meet Congress workers, a party leader told IANS.

Rahul Gandhi is also targetting Narendra Modi led BJP govt over Rafale deal controversy and is putting pressure on BJP govt to give answers and also accountability regarding the transactions.

(with inputs from agencies)

