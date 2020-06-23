Rahul Gandhi asks Centre, 'Has China occupied Indian land?'

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again sharpened his attack on the Centre over the India-China face off and questioned whether China occupied the Indian land.

"We stand united against the Chinese invasion. Has China occupied Indian land?" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. His remarks came ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in the country. The India-China border face off is also going to be discussed in the meeting.

On last Monday night, at least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer were killed in an unprecedented attack by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley. The former Congress chief has been critical of the government over the India-China face off and has continuously launched attack on the government.

On Monday, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Chinese media praising the Prime Minister. Citing news reports Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet said, "China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?"

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a statement on Monday also criticised the Centre and said, "The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further."

However, the Prime Minister's Office had clarified on Saturday and countered the opposition's attack, saying "attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation" to his remark at the All-Party Meeting held on Friday on Galwan standoff." The Prime Minister's Office said the PM had specifically emphasized that Indian forces now decisively counter any violations on the LAC (unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain) in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges.

