Rahul Gandhi asks people to donate for Kerala flood victims

Wayanad (Kerala): After at least 77 people have died and over 2.87 lakh displaced, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged to the people to donate relief material for the flood victims of Kerala.

According to the news agency IANS report, Rahul Gandhi, who is touring his flood-hit parliamentary constituency Wayand in Kerala, took to Facebook and wrote, "An appeal, my parliamentary constituency Wayanad, has been devastated by floods with thousands left homeless and shifted to relief camps."

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad on Sunday and met the flood victims in several relief camps.

Appealing to the people to donate, the Congress leader said, "We are in urgent need of the following material -- water bottles, sleeping mats, blankets, under garments (gents, ladies and children), dhotis, night gowns, children's apparel, slippers, sanitary napkins, soaps, tooth brushes, tooth paste, dettol, soap powder, bleaching powder, chlorine, biscuits, rice, sugar, green gram, dal, black gram, coconut oil, coconut, vegetables, curry powders, bread, baby food."

Heavy rains have lashed Kerala over the last few days with the toll rising to 77. Over 2.87 lakh have been displaced, thousands of them being sent to over 1,654 relief camps across the state. Maximum deaths -- 18 -- have been reported from Wayanad, an area spread over three districts -- Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Rahul Gandhi asked the people to send the relief material to the collection centres in Malappuram district. He also shared the address and phone numbers of the senior district administration.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader while meeting the flood victims assured them of all help to rebuild their lives. "We are all with you in this hour of crisis and I call upon not just Congress workers, but all the people to work to ease the suffering of the people," he said while addressing a relief camp at Thiruvampady here.

"Today is Eid and though I know that the people are distressed, I take this opportunity to wish all of you 'Eid Mubarak'. We will use the spirit of Eid to help the people who are suffering," Rahul Gandhi said.

With inputs from IANS

