Rahul Gandhi: BJP, RSS, Modi are destroying culture, history and peace of north-eastern states

He said that the biggest problem today is of unemployment and Narendra Modi government is able to provide employment to only 1 lakh youth per year.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are destroying the peace, culture and history of the north-eastern states.

He was addressing a public rally at Khanapara Veterinary science College ground here.

"You live with peace and since years you are living at peace with each other, but after Narendra Modi government came in 2014 and here in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh the BJP governments were formed they started attacking your culture and history," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress party will not allow any attack on your culture, language and traditions. Congress party will save the culture and history of northeast and will give a befitting reply to RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress party gave special, status to Assam but BJP has taken it back from you, but no sooner the Congress will come into power you will get a special status back," said Rahul.

"In Narendra Modi's India, if you ask any youth what you do, he will say he does nothing. This is the picture of Narendra Modi's India," said Rahul.

"Narendra Modi talks of Make-in India, startup India, stand Up India, sit down India, look left India, look right India but the fact is that he is able to give employment to only 1 lakh youth in a year," said Rahul Gandhi.

He said that he will start all the welfare schemes which are stopped by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government after coming to power.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi met the injured protestors of the Arunachal Pradesh agitation at Apollo hospital.

