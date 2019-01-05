Rahul Gandhi: BJP's anti-farmer face exposed now

national

Sharing pictures of an injured farmer, Gandhi wrote in Facebook that this is how farmers are being treated by the Gujarat Police

Rahul Gandhi

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said its "anti-farmer face" is now exposed as farmers are in trouble in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

His remarks come days after several farmers were injured when police resorted to lathi-charge against them as they were protesting against limestone mining by a cement company in Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat.

Sharing pictures of an injured farmer, Gandhi wrote in Facebook that this is how farmers are being treated by the Gujarat Police.

"Modiji complains about the farm-loan waivers given by the Congress government, saying the farmers are the vote-bank of the Congress. But look at the state of farmers in Gujarat -- how farmers are in trouble in the BJP-ruled state," he wrote.

"When farmers of Bhavnagar protested against the harmful effect on irrigation and farming due to mining, then see how they were treated by the Gujarat Police. From Mandsaur to Bhavnagar, the anti-farmer face of the BJP is exposed," he added.

Mandsaur became the symbol of farmer angst for the entire country after a protest demanding better crop prices turned violent and five agitating farmers were killed in police firing in June 2017.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates