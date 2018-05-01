Rahul Gandhi: BJPs casteist attitude has attacked the Constitution

Quotes from Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Supriya Sule

Rahul Gandhi,

Congress President

'BJP government's casteist attitude has knifed the heart of the country. By writing SC/ST on the chest of youths in Madhya Pradesh, they have attacked the country's Constitution. This is a BJP/RSS thought'

Mayawati,

BSP chief

'This is the new example of BJP govt's new-found love for Dalits for their political gains. Does it suit the BJP and company, and the PM himself, to remain silent, and not to condemn such a casteist incident'

Supriya Sule,

NCP MP

'It is extremely shameful that during police recruitment in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, the candidates were marked as SC, OBC, ST on their chest. The PMO should probe the incident'

