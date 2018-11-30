Rahul Gandhi calls KCR 'Khao Commission Rao', vows to protect tribals

national

Addressing successive rallies, Gandhi simultaneously targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR for crony capitalism and denying rights and protection to tribals and farmers

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders participate in a rally in Hyderabad. Pic/AFP

Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao "Khao Commission Rao", Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lambasted him for enriching his family at the cost of Telangana, and promised all-round development if the Congress-led Peoples' Front won the Assembly elections.

Addressing successive rallies, Gandhi simultaneously targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR for crony capitalism and denying rights and protection to tribals and farmers. He asserted the Congress-led coalition would first dethrone the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state and then the Modi regime in Delhi.

"KCR's only job has been to rename old Congress projects only by enhancing their costs, and getting commission for himself and his family. KCR stands for Khao Commission Rao," said Gandhi addressing a rally in Nizamabad.

Pointing to how "KCR supported and endorsed all moves" of Modi and the BJP-RSS, including demonetisation, Gandhi said the TRS party should rename itself to "T-RSS" to reflect "its bond with the RSS".

'Problem lies in Modi's negativity'

Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for economic stagnation and social unrest in the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said anybody as Prime Minister would be better than Modi. The TDP chief, who is trying to form a front of anti-BJP parties, alleged that Modi's "negative attitude" created problems both on economic and social fronts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever