Rahul Gandhi: CBI is a weapon of political vendetta

Leading the attack, Congress President Rahul Gandhi termed the CBI as a 'weapon of political vendetta' under the Narendra Modi regime

In the wake of the CBI registering a corruption case against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana, the Congress on Monday indicted the Narendra Modi government for the probe agency's credibility and integrity being questioned.

"The Prime Minister's blue-eyed boy Gujarat cadre officer of Godra SIT fame infiltrated as No. 2 into the CBI, has now been caught taking bribes," Gandhi tweeted referring to Asthana. "Under this PM, the CBI is a weapon of political vendetta. An institution in terminal decline that's at war with itself," he added.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Sachin Pilot blamed "vested interests" within the government for the "power-play" within the CBI. "The power-play and blame game at the top level of the CBI is very alarming. This internal war within the CBI is alarming. How do we trust the CBI to look at corruption issues when their top people are themselves involved," Pilot said.

CBI arrests its Dy SP in bribery case

The CBI has arrested its Deputy SP Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Kumar, who was the investigation officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief, they said.

