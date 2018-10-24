Rahul Gandhi: Centre won't let anyone probe Rafale Deal

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that by sending CBI Director Alok Verma on a "forced leave" for collecting documents on the Rafale "scam", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given out a clear message that anyone coming close to unraveling the truth behind the defence deal will be "wiped out".

"CBI Chief Alok Verma was collecting documents on the Rafale scam. He was forcibly sent on leave. The Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes around Rafale -- will be removed, wiped out," Gandhi tweeted.

"The country and the constitution are in danger," he said in poll-bound Rajasthan while targeting Modi government over the Rafale deal, hours after the Centre sent Verma on leave and transferred over a dozen officers including those probing bribery charges against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

It also asked Joint Director M. Nageshwar Rao to look after the duties and functions of the CBI Director.

