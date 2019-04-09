Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi for debate on Rafale, Nirav, demonetisation

national

Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Modi saying that he is scared of debating on corruption

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate on Rafale deal, Nirav Modi and demonetisation.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi saying that he is 'scared of debating on corruption,' Gandhi tweeted: "Dear PM, scared of debating me on corruption? I can make it easier for you. Let's go open book, so you can prepare: 1. RAFALE+Anil Ambani, 2. Nirav Modi, 3. Amit Shah+Demonetisation."

Earlier on February 7 this year at the national convention of minority wing of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Gandhi had also challenged Prime Minister Modi for an open debate.

"If you ask Narendra Modi to stand on the stage and debate with me for 10 minutes he will run away. I am saying he is a 'darpok' (coward) person," Gandhi had added.

(with agency inputs)

