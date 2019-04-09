Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi for debate on Rafale, Nirav, demonetisation

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 17:24 IST | mid-day online desk

Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Modi saying that he is scared of debating on corruption

Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi for debate on Rafale, Nirav, demonetisation
Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate on Rafale deal, Nirav Modi and demonetisation.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi saying that he is 'scared of debating on corruption,' Gandhi tweeted: "Dear PM, scared of debating me on corruption? I can make it easier for you. Let's go open book, so you can prepare: 1. RAFALE+Anil Ambani, 2. Nirav Modi, 3. Amit Shah+Demonetisation."

Earlier on February 7 this year at the national convention of minority wing of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Gandhi had also challenged Prime Minister Modi for an open debate.

"If you ask Narendra Modi to stand on the stage and debate with me for 10 minutes he will run away. I am saying he is a 'darpok' (coward) person," Gandhi had added.

(with agency inputs)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

rahul gandhinarendra modielections 2019

Pm Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative has failed, says Rahul Gandhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014

Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014