Rahul Gandhi: Chowkidar made a judge his court-putli

Dec 05, 2018

The Congress president's attack follows a sensational claim made by retired judge Joseph that the previous Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was "remote-controlled by an external source"

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ex-Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph's claim about alleged interference in administration of justice by the apex court, alleging that the 'chowkidar' had made a judge his "court-putli"."

Gandhi further said it was the bad luck of the 'chowkidar', a term he often uses for Modi, that there was no dearth of honest judges who do not allow "arrogance of power to prevail over truth".

