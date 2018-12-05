Rahul Gandhi: Chowkidar made a judge his court-putli

national

The Congress president's attack follows a sensational claim made by retired judge Joseph that the previous Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was "remote-controlled by an external source"

Rahul Gandhi

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ex-Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph's claim about alleged interference in administration of justice by the apex court, alleging that the 'chowkidar' had made a judge his "court-putli"."

Gandhi further said it was the bad luck of the 'chowkidar', a term he often uses for Modi, that there was no dearth of honest judges who do not allow "arrogance of power to prevail over truth".

The Congress president's attack follows a sensational claim made by retired judge Joseph that the previous Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was "remote-controlled by an external source".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever