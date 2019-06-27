Rahul Gandhi condemns killing of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary

national

Haryana Congress leader Vikash Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday and succumbed to his injuries

Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:Congress President Rahul Gandhi condemned the murder of a congress leader Vikash Chaudhary on Thursday in Faridabad, Haryana. "Murder of Vikash Chaudhary is shameful and tragic. The incident mirrors the law and order situation in the state of Haryana. May God give his family strength to endure the trauma," Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted from his official Twitter account.

à¤«à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥à¤§à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¤¨à¥à¤¯, à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¦ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤®à¥ à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤§à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¥¤ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2019

Haryana Congress leader Vikash Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday and succumbed to his injuries. He was attacked while travelling in his car in the morning. Haryana Congress President, Ashok Tanwar, also condemned the gruesome incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region. "It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. The same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar stated.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress spokesperson also condoled Chaudhary's killing. "The incident of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhury being shot in the broad daylight is extremely saddening. This act is condemnable and shameful. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May God give peace to his soul," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi. Under the BJP rule, Haryana has become a gundaraj and a stronghold of organised crime. There is no law and order in the state as goons and other chaotic elements are ruling the state. The Khattar government is solely responsible for creating such an atmosphere. An unbiased investigation should be conducted into the matter and the BJP must make efforts to provide speedy justice."

Top news stories of the day

Tour operator leaves Mumbai family in lurch in Sweden

"Please allow me euthanasia," says 27-year-old Mithil Sampat lying on a hospital bed in Stockholm. The practising lawyer, who was on a Scandinavian trip with his parents to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, is living his worst nightmare at Karolinska University Hospital after he met with an accident on June 21 while sightseeing. What is worse is that the travel company through which they booked the tour is reluctant to help them at this difficult hour. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen works out in the gym, neighbour robs her house

Neighbours generally come to each other's aid, but a woman recently helped herself to the money and valuables of another resident in her building. The Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested the woman, Ruchita Sachin Tanna, 38, for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Train pole thief arrested day after injuring student

The Borivli Railway police have arrested a 20-year-old signal pole thief, Deepak Bhodkar, who had hit a 23-year-old student, Shakti Pillay, while he was travelling on a local train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on Monday morning. Pillay had fallen on the tracks due to the blow he received and was badly injured. He is still battling for life at Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital. (Read full story)

Mumbai: You can finally take the Bandra-Kurla-Complex to Eastern Express Highway connector in September

Regular commuters on the BKC to Eastern Express Highway route are finally set to get some relief from the traffic they face near the Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch as work on the elevated road connecting BKC with Chunabhatti is nearing completion. The road will be thrown open to the public by September. (Read full story)

Shame Old Story Again: Kamala Mills restaurant is a fire hazard

A surprise visit by the Chief Fire Officer to a popular hangout in Kamala Mills two weeks ago revealed glaring fire safety issues. The 17,000 square feet Lord of the Drinks (LOTD) was pulled up by the fire department as the chief noticed major flaws. Among irregularities were a tandoor bhatti right next to a fire exit and fragile kitchen firewalls, making customers vulnerable in case of a fire. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates